Ledgewood Group to Offer Global Treasury Management Training

“We will be offering both Certified Treasury Professional (CTP) and Global Treasury Training programs as an in-house service,” a company spokesman said.



The company spokesman explained the Certified Treasury Professional program is the ultimate standard for treasury management professional competency, being also recognized as a leading credentialing instrument for worldwide treasury knowledge.



As to who should participate in the CTP and the new Global Treasury Training the company will provide, the spokesman pointed out that the courses are for all those who are interested in enhancing and expanding their skills and knowledge of corporate treasury management.



Likely participants include professionals from areas such as finance, treasury, accounting, banking and IT, along with administrative, technical and consulting staff in search of acquiring comprehensive treasury management knowledge.



Other professionals who can benefit from CTP training and the new Global Treasury Training programs that Ledgewood will offer are providers of financial services who are currently developing and implementing services and products for the use of corporate financial organizations.



The Ledgewood Group, according to the company spokesman, addresses consulting methods for treasury management very differently. The company has a five-step approach to its treasury optimization projects starting with an analysis of any gaps in best practices in order to give its clients clarity in identifying a successful solution.



The company stands by its clients every step of the way from optimization to designing a solution, so as to ensure that the clients’ treasury departments will become a real strategic partner that will add value to the organization, the spokesman explained.



About Ledgewood Group

Ledgewood is a top consulting group in areas such as risk management, cash management, treasury systems and treasury accounting. Ledgewood Advisors are all senior level consultants with experience in technology, treasury and accounting. The company has worked with or for a wide range of organizations, including multinational corporations, software vendors and financial institutions.

This vast experience has made Ledgewood uniquely qualified to offer useful and effective advice to its clients on how to increase and better their cash management and treasury operations.