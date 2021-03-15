Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Analysis Report By Application, Demand And Global Forecast 2020-2026

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2021 -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Cervical Cancer Diagnostic market was valued at USD 6.81 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 11.00 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.2%.



According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), six million people in the United States acquire HPV each year. At least 20 million already have it, and more than half of all sexually-active adults are expected to be infected during their lifetime. Cervical Cancer is a type of cancer which occurs in the lower part of the uterus which is connected to the vagina. Most of cervical cancer cases are caused by various strains of the human papillomavirus (HPV) which is a sexually transmitted infection. Vaginal bleeding, watery bloody discharge ad pelvic pain during intercourse are the symptoms of cervical cancer. Cervical Cancer can be diagnosed with the help of screening tests like Pap test, HPV DNA test, punch biopsy and endocervical curettage to treat two types of cancer i.e. Squamous cell cancers and Adenocarcinoma.



Get a Sample copy of the Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1438



Increasing adoption of Pap test, huge amount of government funding, increase in occurrence of cervical cancer in middle age women which leads to increase in number of screening, and increase in awareness are some of the primary growth stimulants for the market. For instance, Medicaid, the popular government insurance program, covers the screening for cervical cancers. Medicare, another widely used insurance, covers Pap test, pelvic exam, and clinical breast exam for cervical cancer screening, every two years. These programs were found to be responsible for the growth of the overall market. Certain manufacturing and pharmacological issues and regulatory hurdles are hindering the growth of the market.



Key participants include:

- Abbott Laboratories

- Beckman Coulter

- Becton

- Dickinson and Company

- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.



Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of the study, this Reports and Data has segmented the Global Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Market on the basis of biomolecule type, disease type, profiling technologies, application, services and the regional outlook:



Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

- Pap Smear Tests

- Colposcopy

- HPV Testing

- Biopsy & Endocervical Curettage

- Others



Therapy (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

- Surgery

- Radiation Therapy

- Chemotherapy

- Targeted Therapy



End User (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

- Hospitals & Clinics

- Diagnostic Centres

- Laboratories

- Others



Get Discount on the Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1438



Regional Outlook: (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

- North America

o U.S.

o Canada

- Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Spain

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

- Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

- Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

- Middle East and Africa (MEA)



Further key findings from the report suggest:

- Cervical Cancer Diagnostic market is fastest growing at a CAGR of 7.2% in Asia Pacific due to high awareness and access to modern healthcare infrastructure, low cost of VIA test and rise in consumption levels.

- The market for point of care testing type segment is expected to hold the fastest growing CAGR because of increase in demand for speedy monitoring patients by doctors and clinicians.

- Europe is the second largest region with a share of 25.8% due to the high cases of cervical disorders in France, Germany, and United Kingdom etc.

- HPV Testing is accounted to be the second leading segment which holds a market share of 25.4% due to high usage for advanced diagnostics and cost effective procedures.

- Diagnostic Centres segment is projected to have the highest CAGR among the other end user type.

- North America is expected to account for the 45.6% of the global Cervical cancer Diagnostic market owing to the increasing occurrence of cervical cancer cases, rise in female population, growing acceptance of HPV infections along with government funding scenario.

- Radiation Therapy segment holds the second largest share in this market which is valued at USD 2123.6 million due to its expensive manufacturing cost but people prefer it because it kills cancer cells at one go.



Order Now @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1438



Table of Content

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. Rising prevalence of cervical cancer cases

3.2. Increasing incidences of usage for Pap Smear Test

3.3. Increasing regulatory approval of novel drugs

Chapter 4. Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026

4.3. Regulatory framework

4.4. Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Market Impact Analysis

4.4.1. Market driver analysis

4.4.1.1. Increase In Aging Population

4.4.1.2. Great Accuracy Of Pap Smear Tests

4.4.1.3. Growing Awareness For Cervical Cancer Screening

4.4.1.4. Technological Advances In Diagnosis

4.4.2. Market restraint analysis

4.4.2.1. Over-Diagnosis and Over-Treatment

4.4.2.2. High Manufacturing Cost

Continued…



Access Full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/cervical-cancer-diagnostic-market



Thank you for reading our report. For further query or inquiry, kindly get in touch with us and our team will ensure your requirements for the reports are met.



About Reports and Data:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

40 Wall St. 28th floor New York City

NY 10005 United States

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370



Browse More Report:

1. Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market trends

2. Processed Seafood & Seafood Processing Equipment Market Size

3. Plant-based Meat Market Growth

4. Food Extrusion Market Demand

5. Engineered Fluids (Fluorinated Fluids) Market Forecast