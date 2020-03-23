Cervical Cancer Drug Market Professional Survey 2019 by Manufacturers Like Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, CELGENE CORPORATION, Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/23/2020 -- The global cervical cancer drug market is growing at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the high prevalence of cancer, rise in incidence of HIV in women, unprotected/unsafe sex, and lack of knowledge regarding diagnostic tests for prevention of invasive cancer.



The key market players in the global cervical cancer drug market are Merck & Co. Inc, Novo Nordisk A/S, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, CELGENE CORPORATION, Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline plc, ALLERGAN, Pfizer Inc, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly and Company, Novartis AG, Hetero, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Biocon, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Biogen, AbbVie Inc, Gilead Sciences, Inc among others.



Global Cervical Cancer Drug Market By Types (Squamous Cell Carcinoma, Adenocarcinoma and Adenosquamous Carcinoma or Mixed Carcinoma), Mechanism of Action (Angiogenesis Inhibitor, DNA Synthesis Inhibitor, Topoisomerase Inhibitor, Monoclonal Antibody, Vaccine and Others), Drugs (Bevacizumab, Bleomycin Sulfate, Topotecan, Pembrolizumab, Recombinant Human Papillomavirus Vaccine and Others), Therapy (Radiation Therapy, Chemotherapy, Immunotherapy and Targeted Therapy), Treatment (Surgery and Medication), Route of Administration (Oral, Intravenous and Others), Distribution Channel (Direct, Online Pharmacy, Retailers and Others), End-Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics and Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026



Market Definition:



Cervical cancer is a type of cancer that occurs in the lower part of the uterus that connects to the vagina called cervix. Human papilloma virus (HPV), a sexually transmitted infection, causes majority of the cervical cancer cases and other factors include smoking, a weak immune system, birth control pills. Typically, no symptoms are seen on early stages. Late stage symptoms include abnormal vaginal bleeding, pelvic pain or pain during sexual intercourse.



According to the American Cancer Society's in the year 2019, it estimates that in the United States there are about 13,170 new cases of invasive cervical cancer will be diagnosed and about 4,250 women will die from cervical cancer.



Market Drivers





- Increasing cases of women being diagnosed for cervical cancer throughout the globe is boosting the market growth



- Rising public health awareness regarding cancer acts as a market driver



- Reimbursement scenario for the generic drugs employed for the treatment of cervical cancer is driving market growth



- Strong biologics pipeline for cervical cancer and prevention of HPV infection also drives the market growth





Market Restraints





- Lack of awareness about the disease in the developing nations is expected to restrict the growth of this market



- High treatment cost of cervical cancer can hinder the growth of this market



- Adverse effects associated with cancer therapy acts as a restraint for this market growth





Segmentation: Global Cervical Cancer Drug Market



By Types





- Squamous Cell Carcinoma



- Adenocarcinoma



- Adenosquamous Carcinoma or Mixed Carcinoma





By Mechanism of Action





- Angiogenesis Inhibitor



- DNA Synthesis Inhibitor



- Topoisomerase Inhibitor



- Monoclonal Antibody



- Vaccine



- Others





By Drugs





- Bevacizumab



- Bleomycin Sulfate



- Topotecan



- Pembrolizumab



- Recombinant Human Papillomavirus Vaccine



- Others





By Therapy





- Radiation Therapy



- Chemotherapy



- Immunotherapy



- Targeted Therapy





By Treatment





- Medication



- Surgery



- Trachelectomy



- Others





By Route of Administration





- Oral



- Intravenous



- Others





By Distribution Channel





- Direct



- Online Pharmacy



- Retailers



- Others





By End-Users





- Hospitals



- Homecare



- Specialty Clinics





By Geography





- North America



- Europe



- Asia-Pacific



- South America



- Middle East & Africa





Key Developments in the Market





- In July 2018, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd received the U.S FDA approval for Cobas HPV Test in first-line screening for cervical cancer in women ageing 25 years and older using cervical specimens collected in SurePath preservative fluid. In the cobas HPV test the presence of the DNA of human papillomavirus (HPV) is identified, responsible for about 70% of all cervical cancer. The cobas HPV test is approved for the indication of all cervical cancer screening



- In June 2018, Merck & Co. Inc received the U.S FDA approval for Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in treating women suffering from recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer who have PD-L1-expressing tumors that has been progressed on or after chemotherapy. Keytruda is a PD-1 monoclonal antibody and now this is the first anti-PD-1 therapy approved for the treatment of advanced cervical cancer. This approval also marked the first indication for Keytruda in the field of gynaecology





Competitive Analysis:



Global cervical cancer drug market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cervical cancer drug market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.



Reasons to Purchase this Report:





- Current and future of global cervical cancer drug market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.



- The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period.



- Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period.



- The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players.





