Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2020 -- Cervical Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030



DelveInsight launched a new report on Cervical Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030



Some of the key facts of the report

1. In 2018, around 570,000 women were diagnosed with cervical cancer worldwide, and about 311,000 women died from the disease.

2. An estimated 289,696 women were living with cervical cancer in the United States in 2016.

3. In 2012, an estimated 58,000 European women were diagnosed with cervical cancer.

4. Most cases were diagnosed in women between the ages of 35 and 44.



Key benefits of the report

1. Cervical Cancer market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Cervical Cancer epidemiology and Cervical Cancer market in the 7 MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

2. Cervical Cancer market report provides insights on the current and emerging therapies.

3. Cervical Cancer market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.

4. Cervical Cancer market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Cervical Cancer market.



Request for sample pages



"Around 7.5% of all female cancer deaths are of Cervical cancer."



Several pharmacological and combination approaches have been used for Cervical Cancer treatment. Single therapy may not be the best approach in treating Cervical cancer and treatment regimens that involve different combinations are more likely to be successful in treatment. Indeed the combination of different drugs with target cancer cells in different ways has led to beneficial effects in many studies. Surgery, Chemotherapy, Vaccines, Targeted therapies, Immunotherapies and their combination therapies are the currently leading the Cervical Cancer market.



Cervical cancer is treated in stages. For women presenting stage 1a1, surgical treatment with conization (2.9% of local cancers) or simple hysterectomy (9.8% of local cancers); for women with FIGO stage 1a2, 1b1, or 2a1 (62.3% of local cancers), surgical treatment consisting of radical hysterectomy with pelvic lymphadenopathy is performed for subsequent recurrence. Post-surgical follow-up included 2 Pap tests with vaginal and rectal exams in the year following surgery. For women presenting with local cancer in stages 1b2 or 2a2 (25% of local cancers), treatment with radiotherapy, brachytherapy, and chemotherapy is recommended.



New therapeutic modalities are emerging, including immune checkpoint inhibitors, antibody-drug conjugates, targeted therapies and others. Among the targeted therapies, Avastin (bevacizumab) is the first biologic agent approved for patients with late-stage cervical cancer in combination with chemotherapy drugs paclitaxel and cisplatin or combination with paclitaxel and topotecan.



The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact the Cervical Cancer treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

1. LIBTAYO

2. ADXS11–001

And many others



The key players in Cervical Cancer market are:

1. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

2. Advaxis

And many others



Table of contents

1. Report Introduction



2. Cervical Cancer Market Overview at a Glance



3. Cervical Cancer Disease Background and Overview



4. Cervical Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population



5. Cervical Cancer Country-Wise Epidemiology



6.1 United States



6.2. EU–5



6.3. Germany



6.4. France



6.5. Italy



6.6. Spain



6.7. United Kingdom



6.8. Japan

7. Cervical Cancer Treatments & Medical Practices



8. Cervical Cancer Emerging Therapies



9. Key Cross Competition



9.1. LIBTAYO: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals



9.2. ADXS11–001 : Advaxis



10. Cervical Cancer Market Size



11. 7MM Cervical Cancer Country-Wise Market Analysis



12. United States Market Size



13. EU5 Market Size



13.1. Germany Market Size



13.2. France Market Size



13.3. United Kingdom Market Size



13.4. Spain Market Size



13.5. Italy Market Size



14. Japan Market Size



15. Cervical Cancer Report Methodology



16. DelveInsight Capabilities



17. Disclaimer



18. About DelveInsight



About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research Firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing end to end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance.



Contact us:

info@delveinsight.com

+919650213330

SOURCE DelveInsight