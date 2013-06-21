Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Ceska rafinerska, a.s. - Strategic SWOT Analysis Review market report to its offering

Summary



Ceska rafinerska, a.s. (Ceska rafinerska) is an energy downstream company. The company was formed as a joint venture between three parties, namely, Unipetrol, A.S., Eni International B.V., and Shell Overseas Investments B.V. It is engaged in the refining and marketing of crude oil, aviation fuel, fuel oils, automotive fuel, diesel oil, asphalt and asphalt products, and petrochemical products. Ceska rafinerska operates two oil refineries, namely, Kralupy refinery and Litvinov refinery. The company markets its products in partnership with three processors, namely, Unipetrol Rafinerie a.s., Eni Ceska republika, s.r.o. and Shell Czech Republic a.s.



Ceska rafinerska, a.s. Key Recent Developments



Dec 17, 2012: Ceska Rafinerska Provides Update On Incident In Litvinov, Czech Republic

Dec 13, 2012: Ceska Rafinerska To Shut Kralupy Refinery For Maintenance In Autumn 2013

Aug 07, 2012: Ceska Rafinerska Provides Update On Leakage Of Oil Product

Jun 26, 2012: Ceska Rafinerska Appoints Leszek Stoklosa As Chairman And CEO



Ceska rafinerska, a.s. - Strategic SWOT Analysis Review provides a comprehensive insight into the companys history, corporate strategy, business structure and operations. The report contains a detailed SWOT analysis, information on the companys key employees, key competitors and major products and services.



This up-to-the-minute company report will help you to formulate strategies to drive your business by enabling you to understand your partners, customers and competitors better.



Scope



- Business description A detailed description of the companys operations and business divisions.

- Corporate strategy summarization of the companys business strategy.

- SWOT analysis A detailed analysis of the companys strengths, weakness, opportunities and threats.

- Company history Progression of key events associated with the company.

- Major products and services A list of major products, services and brands of the company.

- Key competitors A list of key competitors to the company.

- Key employees A list of the key executives of the company.

- Executive biographies A brief summary of the executives employment history.

- Key operational heads A list of personnel heading key departments/functions.

- Important locations and subsidiaries A list of key locations and subsidiaries of the company, including contact details.



Note: Some sections may be missing if data is unavailable for the company.



Reasons to Buy



- Gain key insights into the company for academic or business research purposes. Key elements such as SWOT analysis and corporate strategy are incorporated in the profile to assist your academic or business research needs.

- Identify potential customers and suppliers with this reports analysis of the companys business structure, operations, major products and services and business strategy.

- Understand and respond to your competitors business structure and strategies with detailed SWOT analysis. In this, the companys core strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats are analyzed, providing you with an up to date objective view of the company.

- Examine potential investment and acquisition targets with this reports detailed insight into the companys strategic, business and operational performance.



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