Cetearyl alcohol is also known as cetyl stearyl alcohol is a waxy substance made from stearyl alcohol or cetyl alcohol, or both fatty acid. Cetearyl alcohol is used as opacifying agents, foam boosting surfactant, emulsion stabilizer as well as non aqueous and aqueous viscosity incline agent. Cetearyl alcohol at room temperature is present in a flake form or waxy white powder and is soluble in oil and alcohols and insoluble in water. Cetearyl alcohol due to its water-binding property is used as an emollient that prevents chapping of skin and dryings. Mainly Cetearyl alcohol is used as thickening agents that alter the liquid thickness and stabilize and increase the foaming capacity. It is widely used in personal care products such as lotion, cream, hair dye, anti-aging treatment, sunscreen and shampoo and also used in the cosmetics industry. Cetearyl alcohol has hydrating properties which makes it suitable stabilizer and emulsifier hence used in pharmaceutic industry. It is also a multipurpose food additives used as in food decoration or food flavoring agents.



Increasing Demand in Cosmetic Products Has Boosted the Cetearyl alcohol Market.



In cosmetics industry cetearyl alcohol plays a crucial role. They work as an, thickener, emulsifier, carrying agent and emollient, for other constituents contained in a cosmetic solution. The hair related issues are tackled by most consumer like baldness, hair loss and dandruff, this led to global utilization of hair care products. As the cetearyl alcohol is added as a thickening agent and is a major component of hair conditioner where it helps the water and oil in the conditioner to mix together. The oil based and water based components in conditioner would remain as emulsion without the presence of cetearyl alcohol. In the production of soap Cetearyl alcohol acts as thickening agent and surfactant agent, specifically those which are made with vegetable oil. Cetearyl alcohol also soften the skin hence used in anti-ageing cream and moisturizer. The cetearyl alcohol market major boosting factor are projected due to rising income in emerging economies and the increasing demand for personal care and beauty products. These above mentioned factors will boost the demand for Cetearyl alcohol market, especially in cosmetic industries.



Global Cetearyl alcohol: Key Players



Some the key players operating their business in the global Cetearyl alcohol market are Kerax Limited, Labthink International Intertek, Polymer Solutions, Avomeen Analytical Services, Bureau Veritas SA , Aromantic Ltd , Eurofins Scientific SE, Trulux Pty Ltd, Surfachem Group Ltd , and P&G Chemicals, other key market players.



These leading companies are aiming for an expansion of supply capacity and production of Cetearyl alcohol to intensify their overall profitability.



Opportunities for Cetearyl alcohol Market Participants:



In the cosmetics industry, Cetearyl alcohol plays a pivotal role. Cetearyl alcohol is used as a thickening agent in the production of skincare lotion and cream. It is also used as a surfactant in shampoos. In the manufacturing of soap particularly made with vegetable oil Cetearyl alcohol is used as a thickening agent. Moreover, the value sale for the cosmetic industry has been on the rise globally. Cetearyl alcohol is used widely in many of the hair care products. Thus the factor drives the Cetearyl alcohol market special in the Cosmetic industry. Another reason for the increasing demand for Cetearyl alcohol is used as food additives in the decoration of food and as flavoring agents. Thus Cetearyl alcohol is widely used by confectionary and bakery industries. These days, cetearyl alcohol is commonly used in various industries such as food, beverages, bakery, meat, and confectionary product. Players or market entrants seeking to expand their regional footprints must concentrate on the comfort of raw materials to improve their manufacturing facilities New players have a great chance to broadcast their product by offering adequate brand knowledge such as the amount of enduse applications. Taking these variables into account, market demand for Cetearyl alcohol is expected to increase over the forecast period.