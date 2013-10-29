Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of CF101 (Dry Eye Syndrome) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022 market report to its offering

CF101 (Dry Eye Syndrome) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022



Summary



Dry eye syndrome (DES), or keratoconjunctivitis sicca, is a multifactorial disease of the eye caused by dryness, decreased tear production, or increased tear film evaporation. DES, which is often referred to simply as dry eye, is the most prevalent form of ocular discomfort and irritation. The most common symptoms of DES are ocular irritation and discomfort, foreign body sensation, fatigue, and visual disturbances, which interfere with daily activities. In the elderly population, it is the most common reason for seeking eye care, and this is expected to increase exponentially with an aging demographic.



CF-101 is Can-Fite BioPharmas lead drug compound, which is exclusively licensed to OphthaliX for development in ophthalmic indications, including DES, glaucoma, and uveitis. It is a novel A3AR agonist, generically known as IB-MECA (methyl 1-[N6-(3-iodobenzyl)-adenin-9-yl]-b-D-ribofuronamide). A3AR is highly expressed in inflammatory cells and is thought to suppress cellular signal transduction, which contributes to inflammation and the production of inflammatory cytokines. CF-101 shows therapeutic intervention by causing downregulation of the PI3K/PKB/Akt pathway, ultimately resulting in the inhibition of tumor necrosis factor-a (TNF-a) and macrophage inflammatory protein-1a (MIP-1a).



Scope



- Overview of DES, including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.

- Detailed information on CF-101 including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.

- Sales forecast for CF-101 for the top two countries from 2012 to 2022.

- Sales information covered for Japan and China.



Reasons to buy



- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return

- Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for DES

- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential

- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of CF-101 performance

- Obtain sales forecast for CF-101 from 2012-2022 in top two countries (Japan and China)



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/145121/cf101-dry-eye-syndrome-forecast-and-market-analysis-to-2022.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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