Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of CFD Market in India 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the CFD market in India to grow at a CAGR of 18.24 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand from discrete industries. The CFD market in India has also been witnessing the demand for application-specific solutions. However, the increasing threat of open source CFD solutions could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

CFD Market in India 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on India; it also covers the CFD market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this market space are Ansys Inc., CD-adapco Ltd. and, Mentor Graphics Corp.

Other vendors mentioned in the report are Blue Ridge Numerics Inc. (Autodesk Inc.), Computational Engineering International (CEI) Inc., EASi Engineering LLC, EXA Corp., Flow Science Inc. and, Numeca International Inc.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Ansys Inc., CD-adapco Ltd. , Mentor Graphics Corp., Blue Ridge Numerics Inc. (Autodesk Inc.), Computational Engineering International (CEI) Inc., EASi Engineering LLC, EXA Corp., Flow Science Inc., Numeca International Inc.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/145389/cfd-market-in-india-2012-2016.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

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Naperville

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United States

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