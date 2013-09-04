CFDISG to Conduct Presentation on the Long Term Impact of Connective Tissue Attachment

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- On September 11, 2013 the Central Florida Dental Implant Study Group will be having a presentation entitled: ‘Connective Tissue Attachment: What is the Long Term Impact?’ at the Embassy Suites, Altamonte Springs, Florida. This 3-hour presentation, held from 6 pm-9 pm, will be focusing on the impact of various connective tissue attachments, procedures and case studies. Renowned Periodontologist, Cary A. Shapoff, D.D.S., will be the guest speaker at this presentation.



Dr. Shapoff has been a Diplomat of the American Board of Periodontology since 1981, and was elected as a Director of the American Board of Periodontology (2004-2010). He has served as President of numerous dental and periodontal organizations on the local, state and regional levels; even lecturing extensively throughout the U.S., Canada, Europe and Asia on bone grafting, dental implant surgery, etc. Dr. Shapoff has also written articles which have been published in the Journal of Periodontology, International Journal of Periodontics, Restorative Dentistry, and The Dental Guide (Canada).



“This is one of the biggest highlights of our various lectures at the Central Florida Dental Implant Study Group by having one of the best specialists in the world of Periodontology - Dr. Shapoff. We feel honored by having him as our guest speaker this September as we are sure that he will be able to give us new insights and valuable information on the long term effects of Connective Tissue Attachments.” – Dr. Don M. Preble, President and Founder of Central Florida Implant Study Group



About Central Florida Dental Implant Study Group

The Central Florida Dental Implant Study Group is comprised of members and allied professionals in the field of dentistry. They regularly schedule meetings, presentations and discussions regarding the latest trends and research in the dental field. Their goal is geared towards an interdisciplinary approach when it comes to providing the best dental implants for patients.



About Dr. Don M. Preble

Dr. Don M. Preble is an Altamonte Springs Implant Dentist and an Honor Graduate from the University Of Alabama School Of Dentistry. He continued his post graduate education in general dentistry, implant dentistry, temporomandibular (TMD) care, periodontics, orthodontics, and surgery. Recognized as a practicing Diplomat of the American Board of Implantology/Implant Dentistry, Dr. Preble has mentored with many of the forerunners of implant dentistry. He is also the President and Founder of Central Florida Dental Implant Study Group. Furthermore, he is the CEO of Oral Plastic Surgery Associates, P.A. which focuses on implant restorations, complex adult oral reconstruction, oral plastic surgery and more.



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