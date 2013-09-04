CFDISG to Give Presentation on Modern Biologics and Synthetic Regeneration Therapies and the Use of Stem Cells in Tissue Engineering

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- The Central Florida Dental Implant Study Group will be holding their 17th Annual Conference on October 11, 2013 entitled: ‘Modern Biologics and Synthetic Regeneration Therapies and the Use of Stem Cells in Tissue Engineering ’. This presentation will be facilitated by Maxillofacial Surgeon, Dr. Aron Gonshor, and will be held at Hilton Orlando, Altamonte Springs, Florida. It will begin at 8:30 am up to 3:00 pm.



Dr. Aron Gonshor is a Maxillofacial Surgeon, practicing in Montreal, Canada. He obtained his PhD in Neurophysiology in, 1974 a DDS in 1975, from McGill University, and received his Maxillofacial specialty at the Montreal General Hospital. A renowned publisher, he has written extensive work on implant therapy, PRP, bone grafting and related topics. Presently, he is heading the Clinical Advisory Board for Ace Surgical Supply Co. Dr. Gonshor has lectured throughout North and South America, Europe and the Far East. His topics have included implant rehabilitation, PRP therapy and wound care, bone graft reconstruction and most recently, the use of stem cell technology in bone grafting.



“Dr. Aron Gonshor has always been a great source of insight for many medical professionals. Having him as our guest speaker is such a big honor for our study group. Modern Biologics and Synthetic Regeneration Therapies would be a wonderful topic to be discussed on our 17th Annual Conference this coming October 11, 2013 as we believe that learning more on the different advancements when it comes to medical technology would greatly benefit each of our own private practices in the coming years.” – Dr. Don M. Preble , President and Founder of Central Florida Implant Study Group



About Central Florida Dental Implant Study Group

The Central Florida Dental Implant Study Group is comprised of members and allied professionals in the field of dentistry. They regularly schedule meetings, presentations and discussions regarding the latest trends and research in the dental field. Their goal is geared towards an interdisciplinary approach when it comes to providing the best dental implant treatment for patients.



About Dr. Don M. Preble

Dr. Don M. Preble is an Altamonte Springs Implant Dentist who is an Honor Graduate from the University Of Alabama School Of Dentistry. He continued his post-graduate education in general dentistry, implant dentistry, temporomandibular (TMD) care, periodontics, orthodontics, and surgery. Recognized as a practicing Diplomat of the American Board of Implantology/Implant Dentistry, Dr. Preble has mentored with many of the founding fathers of implant dentistry. He is also the President and Founder of Central Florida Dental Implant Study Group. Moreover, he is the CEO of Oral Plastic Surgery Associates, P.A. which focuses on implant restorations, complex adult oral reconstruction, oral plastic surgery and more.



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