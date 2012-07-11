CFIRA Hosts Symposium to Jump Start Development of Crowdfunding Regulations

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2012 -- Crowdfund Intermediary Regulatory Advocates (CFIRA) will hold a symposium in Washington, DC on July 13, 2012 to bring together lawmakers, regulators, and crowdfunding advocates. As the leading advocacy group for the crowdfunding industry, CFIRA has invited these key constituents to come together and discuss the rules that will govern equity crowdfunding under the JOBS Act. In particular, representatives from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), members of Congress, and key Senate Staff are expected to be in attendance.



The Symposium will be held from 12:30 to 5 pm at the offices of Baker & Hostetler, located at 1050 Connecticut Avenue, NW, Washington, DC. Various lawmakers, crowdfunding advocates from leading crowdfunding platforms, and regulators from organizations including the SEC and FINRA will serve as speakers and panelists for the event. Registration is required. To view the agenda, the full list of speakers, and to register, please visit http://cfira713.eventbrite.com/.



The JOBS Act, formally known as the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act, became law on April 5, 2012, and opened the door for equity crowdfunding. The JOBS Act will enable small businesses to offer up to $1 million in equity to small investors through online crowdfunding portals. The JOBS Act gives the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) until January 1st, 2013 to create rules that will govern equity crowdfunding.



About CFIRA

Crowdfund Intermediary Regulatory Advocates, or CFIRA, was established following the signing of the Jumpstart Our Business Startups (JOBS) Act. CFIRA is an organization formed by the crowdfunding industry’s leading platforms and experts. The group will work with the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC), the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), and other affected governmental and related entities to help establish industry standards and best practices. For more information, visit http://www.CFIRA.org. CFIRA also welcomes comments at CFIRA’s LinkedIn Group page.