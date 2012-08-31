CGR Creative Grows Relationships With Charlotte Center City Partners

Charlotte, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2012 -- You can tell a lot about a company by the friends they keep. This past year CGR Creative of Charlotte, NC, a local design and marketing agency, has been making ground up on the way to becoming the little agency that could. With a staff of about 10 local professionals specializing in graphic design, inbound marketing and public relations the small firm has landed some of the best company to keep.



Owner Julio Colmenares is already the president of the Latin American Chamber of Commerce and a leader in the Charlotte community. With ties to the organization that work to make a difference Mr. Colmenares has partnered CGR with the likes of the Charlotte Center City Partners and the Community Building Initiative. CGR Creative has been the creative agency behind the new look of the Center City Partners in 2012. Recent projects with the CCCP have included their re-branding and brand new ultra sharp website.



The new Center City Partners website was planned and designed by Chief Creative Partner Jason Ramsey. The new website includes calendars, events and the only real time parking technology available for the City of Charlotte. The next time online and you find everything you need for a night out in the Center City of Charlotte it was this partnership that helped create that experience. CGR Creative has also designed the brand new Center City Application for smart phones that includes PointNGo real time mapping of live Uptown Charlotte events. This relationship with the Center City Partners is one CGR greatly appreciates. Center City and CGR both have the common goal of making the Charlotte a more fun, creative and exciting place to call home.



CGR Creative was also recently on of the Table sponsors for the Center City Vision Awards to honor Jim Rogers of Duke Energy. Along with some of our most prized clients CGR’s own Todd Kron, the Online Marketing Director and Head Creative Partner Jason Ramsey were in attendance to support our clients cause and the good work they do. By doing the most creative and innovative work for their client base has this Charlotte Marketing team earning a great reputation. CGR Creative’s prominent client base suggests big things to come.



