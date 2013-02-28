CGR Creative's Todd Kron Teams with Dr. David Klein for 201% Online Growth

Charlotte, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2013 -- Local Charlotte plastic surgeon Dr. David Klein has long been the first name in plastic surgery for the Concord area. With his own facility just past Concord Mills Mall right outside Charlotte city limits the future clients of Cabarrus County always looked him up first for a local expert in countless procedures.



Recently, Dr Klein approached us at the same time as other North Carolina Surgeons looking to come on board and change their online presence and drive more sales for 2013. Dr. Klein of http://www.your-renaissance.com/ was not in the top 20 position of any searches related to the Charlotte, NC market. Thousands of daily searches for Charlotte plastics surgeons , abdominoplasty, breast augmentation and a dozen other large ticket items never reached his desk because his "nice website" was nowhere to be found.



The good doctor's website was built by an area design on Wordpress platform and for the most part was pretty well implemented. The site had an easy navigation structure, dozens of highly informative pages of good quality content and linking that led visitors to what they were seeking.



So what was keeping him from receiving new clients via organic searches?



The main issues where the on page missed opportunities. Dr Klein's website featured dozens of great before and after photos of procedures, which are great selling points as client love the visuals of successful work. The issue with this content was what it was called and the pages that accompanied it. The gallery was built in such a way that it did not tie-in any text to each photo. Todd Kron and staff at CGR quickly hacked the WP_Post pages used in the gallery and developed informative content to be displayed alongside each photo. The CGR Staff also quickly revamped the menus and links on the site to describe these pages as "Before and After", "pics", & "photos" for each procedure.



What was the result of this one missed opportunity being pounced on by the Online Marketing team?



For the month of January 21 - February 21, 2013 the traffic from searches that included the words "photos" or "pictures" represented 6% of all search visitors to the website or about 80 monthly customers that would have never visited the website before. This figure also led to 4 emails to the doctor requested a consultation.



This past week (Feb. 19), Our client had the highest traffic day for his website in its' history with almost 500 visitors in a single day. This success followed a recent round of rising rankings he has enjoyed since our last updates and improvements. The Doctor's website is now receiving 201% more traffic overall than it had in the month he first met with CGR Creative.



Half a day of proper on page SEO is likely to represent thousands of dollars in new revenue every month for the life of the website thanks to proper understanding of keywords and SEO opportunities.



Just 3 months after the start of the SEO project by Todd Kron and CGR Creative's SEO team Dr. David Klein is now the #2 ranking Surgeon in Charlotte, NC. (ex: Charlotte Plastic Surgeon). A search term that has been long dominated by larger budget years old SEO campaigns from competition. This project has been a testament to an experienced SEO vision of what truly works, and knowing how to locate missed opportunities in past website designs.



If you are out of ideas to get more clients, there is always a way to improve on what you are missing and turn SEO into a long term source of revenue that pays for itself in the first sale you make.



About Charlotte Marketing Agency

Charlotte Marketing Agency providing a full range of online marketing services to modernize your online approach to business. We are creative and effective with your message.



CGR Creative LLC

Todd Kron

Director of Online Marketing

704-926-9939

http://cgrcreative.com/