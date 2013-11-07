CGT Marketing Encourages Quality Website Design for Better Branding

Amityville, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2013 -- A brand is what breathes life into a product or service. It is what consumers first see, analyze and make a perception about the company. A website is a representation of a company that in most cases, greatly contributes to creating and building a brand.



CGT Marketing, one of the most respected Long Island marketing agencies, strongly encourages the role of good web design in business branding and offers insight into the subject. The organization is a leading Long Island web design agency and has served diverse business sectors with effective web and branding services.



The agency strongly believes in putting a compelling originality into websites with innovative, practical, and easy-to-navigate web designs. “It is what speaks to your customers and prospects on your company’s behalf”, says CGT Marketing’s Fred Candiotti, “So suppose you sell burgers, we try to make your customers feel hungry just by viewing the visuals and reading the words on your website. We create a connection between your products and customers through the website.”



He adds, “At CGT Marketing, we believe good website design can connect your business to any desired market, exponentially extending your reach and customer base. Our graphic designers, writing professionals, and expert programmers are committed to providing compelling graphics, accurate information, and a never-ending flow of engaging, fresh content.”



In addition, the agency also handles website marketing with its talented and experienced team of web marketers including SEOs, PPC professionals, copywriters, and others, ensuring their clients businessesreach successive levels. For more information on CGT Marketing’s web design services, log on to http://goo.gl/oC2WXE.



About CGT Marketing

CGT Marketing builds clients' business and their trust with hard work and a clear understanding of their markets. Using the right mix of original ideas, tactics and strategy, the agency will assist its clients in achieving measurable success. That’s why for branding, social media, search engine marketing (SEO), web marketing, advertising and website design, Long Island companies and businesses around the world have been relying on CGT Marketing for over 25 years. By combining clients' objectives with its creativity and marketing savvy, CGT Marketing breathes life into every project and deliver unparalleled results.



For more information, please visit http://cgtmarketing.com/

Contact Detail:

CGT Marketing

275-B Dixon Avenue

Amityville, New York 11701

T: 631.842.4600