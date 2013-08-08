Chad Howse's Powerhouse Metabolism Review: Take Advantage of the "Boxer's Secret"

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- The Powerhouse Metabolism is an new revolutionary product developed for helping dieters worldwide lose weight and get a ripped body of a boxer. This Powerhouse Metabolism Review aims helping customers to decide whether investing or not their savings to get Powerhouse Metabolism new revolutionary weight loss program. Customers who are looking to purchase this new system called Powerhouse Metabolism are on this page because they are looking for more information and description that the product has. This is why Daily Gossip Magazine reviewed Powerhouse Metabolism guide for helping customers to find more information, description, features and customer reviews.



Click here to read more about Powerhouse Metabolism online guide - 30% Discount



Powerhouse Metabolism is a workout program designed to help dieters achieve the ripped and strong body of a boxer. It’s not really a boxing program, but it’s designed to help users achieve a boxer’s fitness. Powerhouse Metabolism online program was designed by Chad Howse, who is a fitness trainer and an amateur boxer. He combined key points from both disciplines to come up with an effective and fun way to be fit. According to Chad, his program is based on science, and it’s far from the usual “boxing” workouts others promote. His goal is to create the most amount of muscle without sacrificing strength and energy levels.



Chad Howse's Powerhouse Metabolism is composed of 3 different workout methods, which are 3T Strength Sets, Go The Distance (GTD) Calisthenics, and Knockout Power (KP) Supersets. It also has 8 components or manuals that will teach users how the program works. The components are



- Powerhouse Metabolism Workout System Manual,

- Exercise Manual,

- Exercise Instruction Videos,

- Timetable,

- Workout Logs,

- Quick Start Guide,

- Nutrition Guide,

- and Supplement Guide.



He even included Boxing Skills & Drills For Fat Loss as a bonus. This is composed of instructions on different boxing skills, which are Shadow Boxing, Bag Work, and Jump Rope & Road Work. As users can see, Chad Howse covers all aspects of training and weight loss for them.



Visit the official website of Chad Howse's Powerhouse Metabolism right here.



Dieters want to have a fit and strong body in record time, Chad Howse’s Powerhouse Metabolism has everything they need. They surely can’t go wrong with Chad’s training expertise and boxing background.



Powerhouse Metabolism is priced $77 comes with a 100% money back policy for unsatisfied customers. This is a very easy to read and to follow by all customers in the world. All in all, being a risk-free product it totally worth it to give it a try!



About Powerhouse Metabolism

For people interested to read more about Powerhouse Metabolism, they can send an e-mail to John Colston at John.Colston@dailygossip.org or can simply visit the official website right here at www.powerhousemetabolism.com.