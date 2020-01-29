Chafing Fuel Market Sees Momentum in 2020 : OMEGA, Hollowick, Lumea

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2020 -- Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Chafing Fuel Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Chafing Fuel Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Chafing Fuel. This Report covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are OMEGA (United Kingdom),Hollowick (United States),Lumea (United Kingdom),G.S.Industries (India),Scientific Utility (Canada),Sterno (United States),BLAZE (United States),Chef Link (Australia),CandleLand (United States),Flamos (Hong Kong),Dine-Aglow Diablo (United States).



Chafing fuel is a fuel used for heating food, typically placed under a chafing dish. It is usually sold in a small canister and burned directly within that canister, with or without a wick. The raw materials of this fuel contain methanol, ethanol, or diethylene glycol, as these may be burned safely indoors, and produce minimal soot or odor. These fuels are also used for emergency heating, outdoor cooking, and fondue. Presently, consumers are more inclined toward tourism, camping, and picnics. This has raised the demand for portable energy storage devices utilized for food heating purposes.



Market Trends

- Huge investment in research and development

Market Drivers

- Growing number of restaurants serving food in chafing dishes

- Highly portable nature and light weight

Restraints

- Fluctuation in prices of raw materials such as natural gas and crude oil

- Stringent regulations related to bottling of chafing fuel

Opportunities

- Increasing demand for activities such as camping, picnics, and other outdoor activities propelling the demand for warm and hygienic food

Challenges

- Availability of cheap alternatives



The Global Chafing Fuel Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Methanol, Ethanol, Diethylene Glycol, Others)

Application (Commercial Use, Home Use)

Distribution Channel (Offline, Online)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Chafing Fuel Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Chafing Fuel market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Chafing Fuel Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Chafing Fuel

Chapter 4: Presenting the Chafing Fuel Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Chafing Fuel market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Chafing Fuel Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



Data Sources & Methodology



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Chafing Fuel Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



