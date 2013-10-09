Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Chagala Group Limited (CHGG) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This SWOT analysis and company profile is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to gain a better understanding of the company's business.



WMI's 'Chagala Group Limited (CHGG) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format.



WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about 'Chagala Group Limited' for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

Provides analysis on financial ratios along with a key competitors section.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees.



Reasons to Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of the company.

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.

Obtain yearly profitability figures.



Key Highlights

Chagala Group Limited (Chagala) owns and operates hotels, apartments and office space in Kzakhstan. The company's properties comprises of 900 apartments and hotel rooms across five cities, Atyrau, Bautino, Aktau, Uralsk and Aksai. It also owns 14 food and beverage outlets and 20,000 square meters of office space and 550,000 square meters of development land. The company's hotel and apartment units offer television, telephone, Internet, air conditioning and refrigerator in each room. Other facilities include parking, laundry, gift shop, ATM and currency exchange facilities, and safes at reception. The hotels also offer gymnasium, sauna, Turkish bath, two indoor tennis courts, a beach volley ball court, games room, a children's playground area, golf simulator, an outdoor swimming pool and a fully stocked lounge bar and terrace. Chagala is headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan.



Companies Mentioned



Chagala Group Limited



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/143631/chagala-group-limited-chgg-company-profile-and-swot-analysis.html

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