Chain Block Market Size, Top Trends, Share, Future Growth Opportunities & Forecast by 2027

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2021 -- A chain block is a mechanism used for lifting and lowering heavy loads using a chain. It is also known as a hand chain hoist, containing two wheels with a wounding chain. A chain block contains a hand chain, a lifting chain, and a grabbing hook. They are mostly operated by using electricity, but manual chain blocks are also available in the market. The chain winds around the wheels at the time of pulling, lifting the item which is attached to the chain via a hook. The global market for chain block is expected to accumulate significant revenue, growing at a promising CAGR over the forecast period.



Key companies and Market Share Insights:



Market Drivers



Owing to its superior lifting capabilities, chain blocks are generally used in garages for easily removing engines from vehicles. They aid in the completion of herculean tasks in an efficient way and can be operated by a single person. Such advantages are majorly triggering demand in the overall industry. Chain blocks are found with various capacities, making them appropriate for a broad array of operations. Additionally, Chain blocks are also extensively used on various construction sites, lifting heavy loads from the higher levels. They are also preferred in assembly-line factories for lifting various items from the belt. These widespread applications are encouraging the industry's growth.



In market segmentation by types of chain blocks, the report covers-



Manual Chain Blocks

Electric Chain Blocks

Others



In market segmentation by applications of the chain block, the report covers the following uses-



Factories and warehouse

Construction Sites

Marine & Ports

Mining & Excavating Operation

Energy

Others



Regional Analysis



In terms of region, the global market for chain blocks is categorized into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is dominating the industry, owing to the growth of the chain block market in countries like China, Indonesia, India, and Japan.



