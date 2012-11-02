OZ Lifting Products Now Offering New Economy Hoist

Winona, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/02/2012 -- OZ Lifting Products has begun U.S. sales of their OZ Economy Hoists, a cost-effective addition to their regular selection of lifting products.



The new product offerings are the Economy Lever Hoist and the Economy Chain Hoist. Both are durable, non-overload, all-steel equipment, with the chain hoist capable of safely lifting up to two tons and the Lever Hoist that lifts as much as three tons. They are set to serve as a competitively priced option that still continues OZ Lifting Products’ commitment to quality and service. The OZ Economy Hoists will carry a 1-year warranty and immediate customer support. Additionally, every hoist will be rigged, tested, and applied to the same Quality Control as their Premium Hoists, which come equipped with Standard Overload Protection.



OZ Lifting Products has been selling their Economy Hoists in Australia and throughout the world for over twenty years, where it has been a popular member of their line of lifting gear. This new offering, rigged in America, now gives U.S. customers another option for meeting their various different lifting needs, both physically and economically. OZ Lifting Products also offers a full line of premium hoists, clamps, trolleys, electrical, and mechanical equipment for all other handling requirements a business might have.



Customers can see OZ Lifting Products’ full catalog online via their website, www.OZLiftingProducts.com. For further information, please contact one of their customer service representatives by email at sales@ozliftingproducts.com or by calling toll free at (800) 749.1084. They are located at 5455 West 6th Street, P.O. Box 845, Winona, MN 55987.