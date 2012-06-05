"Chain Restaurants in the US" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Food research report from IBISWorld is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2012 -- Heat is on: Restaurants will offer new and healthy foods to survive in a competitive market
Intense competition will continue to characterize the industry over the next five years. In order to combat this factor and declining demand from health-conscious consumers, chain restaurants will expand their menus and focus on international markets overseas. Combined with a return to consumer spending amid a recovering economy, industry revenue will experience moderate growth over the period.
The industry comprises chain and franchised restaurants that provide food services to patrons who order and are served while seated (i.e. waiter or waitress service) and pay after eating. These establishments may provide this type of food service to patrons in combination with selling alcoholic and other beverages.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Darden Restaurants Inc., DineEquity Inc., Brinker International Inc., Bob Evans Farms Inc., CBRL Group Inc
