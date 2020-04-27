Chainless Bike Market to See Major Growth by 2025 : Beixo, Maruishi Cycle, Dynamic Bicycles

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/27/2020 -- AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on 'Chainless Bike' market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country.



Mobike (China)



TDJDC (China)



Dynamic Bicycles (United States)



Brikbikes (Netherlands)



Beixo (Netherlands)



Maruishi Cycle Ltd. (Japan)



B4 E-Cruiser Bikes (Netherlands)



Fuji-ta Bicycle (China)



Weichi Tianchang (China)



A chainless bike is a bike that transmits power to the driven wheel through a mechanism other than a metal chain. Bikes with a shaft drive have been developed and it is slowly changing the bike industry. The shaft drive uses a shaft instead of a chain to transmit power from the rider's legs to the wheels. Lower maintenance and less jammed than a chain system increasing the demand for a chainless bike. Favorable government regulations and standards for the manufacturing of bikes boosting the demand of the chainless bike.



Market Segmentation

by Type (Mountain Bike, Road Bike, Commuter Bike, Touring Bike, Others), Application (Personal, Sharing Service), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline)



Highlights of Influencing Trends: Increasing Usage of Rental Bikes across the Globe



Market Growth Drivers: Increasing Investments by Manufacturers on Chainless Bike



Advancements in Internal Gear Technology



Increasing Number of Shaft Drive Manufacturers



Restraints: Weight of the Chainless Bike



Challenges: Rising Raw Material Prices will ultimately Increase the Manufacturing Cost



Difficult to Control the Padel's Movement while Bike Moving Downstream



Complexity in Repairing Punctures



Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)



