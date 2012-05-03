Chainsaw Buyers Guide from Power Equipment Plus Helps Users Determine Right Choice for Each Job

Vergennes, VT -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2012 -- Power Equipment Plus is pleased to announce the release of their new Chainsaw Buyers Guide, which sheds light on matching the many choices of chainsaws to the different jobs and users. In addition to chainsaws, the online power equipment superstore offers all the best brands of power equipment such as mowers, log splitters and stump grinders sold at factory-direct prices and shipped free to homes and businesses around the country.



From the backyard to the back forty, chainsaws are an indispensable wood and brush cutting tool for homeowners and professionals. Like all important tasks, determining the right tool for each job is imperative to efficiency, safety and cost control. To that end, Power Equipment Plus has brought all of the critical information together on the different chainsaws in their new Chainsaw Buyers Guide. “Our goal with everything we sell is to bring the best selection, information and price to each customer,” said Power Equipment Plus Sales Manager Tom Parent. “The Buyers Guide furthers that goal by assisting chainsaw users in matching their needs to the right chainsaw for every job.”



The Chainsaw Buyers Guide deals with the tradeoff between price and power as well as its relation to the size of wood that will be cut. This begins by explaining the basics of chainsaw bar length (distance from the cutting tip to where chain enters the housing), which determines the size of wood that can be cut. The guide explains the different types of gas chainsaws, which offer plenty of power and bar lengths, infinite mobility and are ideal for heavy-duty use. Gas-powered chainsaws range from lightweight for small trees and branches, to mid weight for frequent log cutting or tree felling and heavy duty chainsaws for professionals.



Electric chainsaws are described as lightweight, easy to start, and quieter than their gas-powered counterparts. The power chord-equipped chainsaws are ideal for light jobs such as pruning or yard work. Pole chainsaws are basically a small chainsaw on a pole and are ideal for cutting high limbs from the safety of the ground. Most pole saws come equipped with poles that extend reach to at least 8-15 feet.



Power Equipment Plus has the best and broadest product selection from manufacturers like Husqvarna, Briggs & Stratton, McCulloch, Snapper, Toro and many more.



About Power Equipment Plus

The Vergennes, Vermont-based online power equipment superstore specializes in sales of mowers, chippers, log splitters, chainsaws, and stump grinders. They carry a wide selection of the best brands at the best prices with free nationwide shipping. Power Equipment Plus is an affiliate of Country Home Products, which owns and sells the DR® Power Equipment and Neuton® Battery Powered Lawnmower brands of outdoor power equipment.