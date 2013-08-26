Select Designs Introduces Powerful New Pocket Chainsaw with 54.54% More Teeth Than a Standard Chainsaw

San Clemente, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- Select Designs recently announced the arrival of their latest product, an innovative hand chainsaw that lets users work faster and more efficiently. The product is the Gator Edged hand chainsaw and what makes this tool so effective is the fact that it has 54.54% more bi-directional cutting teeth than a standard hand chain saw. This acts as a huge force multiplier making the Gator Edged one of the most effective tools on the market.



Select Designs is known for the innovative products they bring to the attention of consumers. Their team of professional commercial product creators research and source products specifically designed to provide customers with the latest features that lead to enhanced performance. The Gator Edged hand chainsaw is just the latest of the innovative products found by the Select Designs team and those who have used the saw are already commenting on its effectiveness. “Our customers consistently remark on the high quality and outstanding performance of the Gator,” according to Christy Holmes, a customer support representative with Select Designs.



The Gator Edged includes 17 cutting teeth per 25” of chain, which greatly increases the cutting power since the average saw has only 11 cutting teeth per 25 inch of chain. The higher performance that results from these features means faster, smoother cutting with less effort by the user. The Gator Edged weighs just 4 ounces but has the capability to cut through a 12” diameter tree trunk.



The Gator Edged hand chainsaw is one of the more versatile products on the market and can be used as a pocket chainsaw, pole saw, rope chain saw, saw chain, hand saw chain, tree saw, camping saw, pruner saw, pole chain saw, rope and chain saw, survival saw, brush saw and mini saw.



The Gator Edged hand chainsaw is currently available at an introductory price on Amazon.com. To learn more about this product visit the product page at http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00D2ZFF0A.



About Select Designs

Select Design is a brand development agency that helps consumers choose and connect with brands in meaningful ways.