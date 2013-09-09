Chair Mats of Glass Company Clearly Innovative Announces the Launch of 20 New Dealers in the Midwest

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- Clearly Innovative Home and Office Products, a company that strives to offer its customers a wide variety of innovative and high quality products including glass chair mats, has just announced the launch of 20 new dealers in the Midwest.



Since the day Clearly Innovative opened for business, it has worked hard to develop and market products that will solve everyday problems in an efficient manner. For example, the company has earned a well-deserved reputation for its chair mats of glass, which can help protect hardwood floors and carpeting while supporting as much as 1,000 pounds.



Clearly Innovative’s glass mats are made from 25 to 30 percent recycled glass. Unlike plastic mats, the Glass Chairmats are extremely durable and can last for years. In addition, chairs will roll easily across the glass mats, and they come with a 5 year limited warranty against chipping, cracking or breaking.



“If you are tired of struggling to reposition your chair as you move around your workspace, now is the time to try an innovative glass chair mat at your desk,” an article on the Clearly Innovative website noted, adding that its floor chair mats are designed to look great and add functional ergonomics to any work area.



Another bonus of using the office chair mats produced by Clearly Innovative is a reduction in back pain. Many people who have used the Glass Chairmats have reported feeling better, even after sitting at their desk for some time.



“Right away I noticed a change, literally as soon as I sat in my chair,” a customer of Clearly Innovative wrote in a testimonial that is featured on the company’s website.



“I felt like I had better posture and after a few hours, my low back didn’t feel as strained as before... Thank you so much for offering this product. It is easily one of the most worthwhile purchases I have made.”



Anybody who would like to learn more about Clearly Innovative is welcome to visit the company’s user friendly website; there, they can read more about the Glass Chairmats and other top-quality products they sell.



About Clearly Innovative Home and Office Products

Clearly Innovative Home and Office Products is dedicated to researching, sourcing, developing, and marketing products that solve problems better than other products. When the company finds or develops a new product it must be clearly superior to the product it is replacing, or they won’t offer it to their customers. It must give better results, last longer, look better, be a better value, be kinder to the environment, or offer a new solution. In short – it must be a “better mouse-trap.” For more information, please visit http://www.chairmatsofglass.com/