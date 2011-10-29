Challenge Coins Making a Resurgence beyond Just the Military Says Challenge Coins Limited

Lexington, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2011 -- According to challengecoinsltd.com, military challenge coins are becoming more popular beyond the armed forces as symbols of camaraderie and shared commitment. As prime manufacturers of challenge coins, the company has seen a dramatic rise in orders from private companies, sports teams and other groups and organizations over the last year.



The use of military coins dates back hundreds of years. Carried by members of all branches of the armed forces, military challenge coins faded in popularity in the late 20th century, but have never fully fallen out of use. “Many businesses are utilizing them to inspire a military style brotherhood and camaraderie between teammates, and law enforcement has dramatically stepped up their use,” said a Challenge Coins Limited representative.



The company is known as one of the leading manufacturers of high quality custom challenge coins at the lowest price available. With artistry, design and quality as the hallmarks of desired coins, the company prides itself on providing expert design work by artisans with years of training. To ensure accuracy and satisfaction, clients are provided with a full color digital proof based on their design input ahead of placing an order. “We refine the design until the client is satisfied, and then use the latest computer programs to ensure that the coins are designed around the capabilities of the actual manufacturing process,” said the company representative.



An artist’s template is used to make a die for the creation of each custom coin before being minted. This die is then used to “strike” the base metal, such as brass, copper, or bronze to create the customized coin. “Our coins look and feel real and unlike our competitors, we don’t charge for the design,” said the representative.



The coins utilize 3mm thick stock with greater thickness available for those willing to pay for the slightly increased production cost. While there is no limit on the quantity, a minimum order for custom challenge coins is normally 100. However, lesser quantities can be accommodated with adjusted unit pricing. Most orders are made and packaged for shipping in 7-10 business days, with arrival to the customer in two weeks or less via UPS Express Saver. Orders can be placed online via a convenient form or by telephone.



About CustomChallengeCoinsLtd.com:

Customchallengecoinsltd.com is a premier manufacturer of custom challenge coins for military, corporate, sports and other organizations throughout the United States. The South Carolina-based company has highly trained artisans on staff to work with clients on their custom design before the computer-aided manufacturing and engraving process begins. Clients receive a full color proof of their design at no extra cost with as many changes as necessary to achieve their desired look.