Challenger Charter Jet Now Available at M&N Aviation, Ensures Comfortable Travelling Experience

Englewood, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- Created with an aim to offer travelers the most comfortable travelling experiences, M&N Aviation now offers the 2005 Bombardier Challenger 300 jet. This charter executive jet is equipped with state-of-the-art amenities and offers a leisure flying experience for up to nine passengers.



This charter executive jet promises customers a super-relaxed journey. The 2005 Bombardier Challenger 300 has a “large baggage area to accommodate items such as golf clubs and skis; a private lavatory; partial galley; DVD and cabin stereo system; a spacious cabin perfect for in-flight meetings; a cabin server to be provided upon request; among many other amenities.”



Besides the Bombardier Challenger 300, the company also makes available other superlative luxury private jets. These luxury private jets include the Hawker, the Pilatus PC-12, and the Citation Bravo.



M&N Aviation is among the most reliable and dedicated charter jet companies in the U.S. – The world-class private jet charter services offered by M&N Aviation is partially credited to its team, which is made up of skillful and experienced pilots and a well-mannered and dedicated hospitality staff to care for their customers’ needs.



About the M&N Aviation

The mission of M&N Aviation is to provide presidential quality, safety, service and support in travel for our clients. M&N has passed rigorous auditing standards created by the Air Charter Safety Foundation (ACSF) and is part of an elite group of charter operators registered with them. Additionally, M&N is certified by the International Business Aviation Council and maintains a Platinum Operator rating with ARG/US International, Inc.



For more information, please visit http://www.mandnaviation.com/services/aircraft-management.php



Contacts Details:

Wyoming - Natrona County International Airport

8410 Airport Parkway

Casper, WY 82604

Mail for Scheduling: scheduling@mcmurry.net

Phone: 1-866-473-5633, (307) 473-5633