Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Challenges and Opportunities for the Wealth Sector in Brazil 2014 market report to its offering

- This report is the result of WealthInsight’s extensive research covering the high net worth individual (HNWI) population and wealth management market in Brazil.



- The report focuses on HNWI performance between the end of 2008 (the peak before the global financial crisis) and the end of 2013. This enables us to determine how well the country's HNWIs have performed through the crisis.



Summary



This report is a thorough analysis of Brazil's Wealth Management and Private Banking sector, and the opportunities and challenges that it faces.



Scope



- Independent market sizing of Brazil HNWIs across five wealth bands



- HNWI volume and wealth trends from 2009 to 2013



- HNWI volume and wealth forecasts to 2018



- HNWI and UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes



- Number of UHNWIs in each state and all major cities



- Fastest growing cities and states for UHNWIs (2009-2013)



- Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth



Reason To Buy



- The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the database comprises dossiers on over 60,000 HNWIs from around the world.



- The Intelligence Center also includes tracking of wealth and liquidity events as they happen and detailed profiles of major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each market.



- With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.



- Report includes comprehensive forecasts to 2018.



Key Highlight



- At the end of 2013, Brazilian HNWIs held 22.6% (US$219 billion) of their wealth outside their home country, which is line with the global average of 20–30%.



- WealthInsight expects foreign asset holdings to increase to US$281 billion by 2018, to account for 21.2% of the total HNWI assets.



- In 2013, North America accounted for 36.1% of Brazilian HNWIs’ foreign assets, followed by South America with 33.9%, Europe with 14.2%, Asia-Pacific with 11.4%, the Middle East with 2.9% and Africa with 1.7%.



- Brazilian HNWI allocations to North America decreased during the review period, from 39.8% in 2009 to 36.1% in 2013. Increased investments were made in the emerging economies of South America and Asia-Pacific.



- HNWIs are expected to further decrease their levels of investment in North America to 34.0% of foreign HNWI assets by 2018, with investments increasingly being diverted to South America.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/157084/challenges-and-opportunities-for-the-wealth-sector-in-brazil-2014.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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