Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Challenges and Opportunities for the Wealth Sector in China 2013 market report to its offering

This report is a thorough analysis of China's Wealth Management and Private Banking sector, and the opportunities and challenges that it faces.



Scope

Independent market sizing of China HNWIs across five wealth bands

HNWI volume and wealth trends from 2008 to 2012

HNWI volume and wealth forecasts to 2017

HNWI and UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes

Number of UHNWIs in each state and all major cities

Fastest growing cities and states for UHNWIs (2008-2012)

Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth



Reasons to Buy

The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the database comprises dossiers on over 60,000 HNWIs from around the world.

The Intelligence Center also includes tracking of wealth and liquidity events as they happen and detailed profiles of major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each market.

With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.

Report includes comprehensive forecasts to 2017.



Key Highlights

In 2012, there were approximately 1.4 million core millionaires in China, with a combined wealth of US$3.8 trillion and an average wealth of US$2.6 million.

The number of core HNWIs increased by 89.8% from 755,503 in 2008 to 1,472,276 in 2012.

According to WealthInsights projections, the number of core HNWIs in China will grow by 34% over the forecast period to reach 2,364,857 by 2017.



Companies Mentioned



Bank of China

Agricultural Bank of China

China Construction Bank

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China

China Citic Bank

China Merchants Bank

Bank of Communications

China Minsheng Banking Corp

China Everbright Bank

Bank of Dalian

Standard Chartered Private Bank

AMC Group Asset management China

The Bank of East Asia (China) Ltd

Serficom Investment consulting Co. Ltd

Bank of Jiangsu



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/146713/challenges-and-opportunities-for-the-wealth-sector-in-china-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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