Challenges and Opportunities for the Wealth Sector in Indonesia 201 New Report

Key Highlights

- As of 2011, there were just over 37,400 HNWIs in Indonesia, with a combined wealth of US$241 billion.

- The global private banking industry was estimated to have AuM of just over US$16.5 trillion in 2011. The Indonesian wealth management sector accounts for approximately US$16.6 billion of this, which equates to 0.1% of the global total.

- Research shows that a large proportion of local wealth is currently held offshore, mostly in Singapore-based private banks. HNWIs remain invested in Singapore for reasons such as tax avoidance and risk diversification, but also due to higher product sophistication across the straits.

- Private Banks such as Credit Suisse, Julius Baer and UBS have been quick to develop their presence in Indonesia. Other international private banks such as JPMorgan Chase and Merrill Lynch still serve Indonesia’s HNWIs from Singapore.

- The leading locally based private banks are Bank Mandiri, Bank Negara and Bank DBS Indonesia.

- The capital, Jakarta, has by far the most wealth management head offices with 24, followed by Medan with two offices.



Companies Mentioned



Bank Capital Bank DBS Indonesia Bank Mandiri Bank Windu Citibank Indonesia Credit Suisse JPMorgan Chase Julius Baer Merrill Lynch UBS



