Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Challenges and Opportunities for the Wealth Sector in Japan 2014 market report to its offering
This report is a thorough analysis of Japan's Wealth Management and Private Banking sector, and the opportunities and challenges that it faces.
Scope
Independent market sizing of Japan HNWIs across five wealth bands
HNWI volume and wealth trends from 2009 to 2013
HNWI volume and wealth forecasts to 2018
HNWI and UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes
Number of UHNWIs in each state and all major cities
Fastest growing cities and states for UHNWIs (2009-2013)
Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth
Reasons to Buy
The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the database comprises dossiers on over 60,000 HNWIs from around the world.
The Intelligence Center also includes tracking of wealth and liquidity events as they happen and detailed profiles of major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each market.
With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.
Report includes comprehensive forecasts to 2018.
Key Highlights
In 2013, Japanese HNWIs held 22.8% (US$2 trillion) of their wealth outside of their home country; the worldwide average is 2030%.
WealthInsight expects foreign asset holdings will increase to US$2.47 trillion by 2018, accounting for 22.3% of the total HNWI assets.
In 2013, Asia-Pacific accounted for 45.9% of the foreign assets of Japanese HNWIs.
It was followed by Europe with 39.2%, North America with 8.1%, Central and Southern America with 6.2%, the Middle East with 0.4% and Africa with 0.3%.
Japanese HNWI allocations to North America decreased sharply compared with other regions during the review period, from 23.8% in 2009 to 8.1% in 2013. North Europe and the Asia-Pacific were considered emerging regions in terms of global investments.
Over the forecast period, WealthInsight expects HNWIs to increase their level of investment in Europe to 43.9% of foreign HNWI assets by 2018, with investments increasing due to confidence in the European economy following the financial crisis.
Companies Mentioned
Mitsui UFJ Morgan Stanley PB
Mizuho Financial Group
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial
Resona Holdings
Bank of Yokohama
Fukuoka Financial Group
Chiba Bank
Hokuhoku Financial Group
To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/153486/challenges-and-opportunities-for-the-wealth-sector-in-japan-2014.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
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