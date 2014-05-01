Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Challenges and Opportunities for the Wealth Sector in Japan 2014 market report to its offering

This report is a thorough analysis of Japan's Wealth Management and Private Banking sector, and the opportunities and challenges that it faces.



Scope

Independent market sizing of Japan HNWIs across five wealth bands

HNWI volume and wealth trends from 2009 to 2013

HNWI volume and wealth forecasts to 2018

HNWI and UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes

Number of UHNWIs in each state and all major cities

Fastest growing cities and states for UHNWIs (2009-2013)

Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth



Reasons to Buy

The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the database comprises dossiers on over 60,000 HNWIs from around the world.

The Intelligence Center also includes tracking of wealth and liquidity events as they happen and detailed profiles of major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each market.

With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.

Report includes comprehensive forecasts to 2018.



Key Highlights

In 2013, Japanese HNWIs held 22.8% (US$2 trillion) of their wealth outside of their home country; the worldwide average is 2030%.

WealthInsight expects foreign asset holdings will increase to US$2.47 trillion by 2018, accounting for 22.3% of the total HNWI assets.

In 2013, Asia-Pacific accounted for 45.9% of the foreign assets of Japanese HNWIs.

It was followed by Europe with 39.2%, North America with 8.1%, Central and Southern America with 6.2%, the Middle East with 0.4% and Africa with 0.3%.

Japanese HNWI allocations to North America decreased sharply compared with other regions during the review period, from 23.8% in 2009 to 8.1% in 2013. North Europe and the Asia-Pacific were considered emerging regions in terms of global investments.

Over the forecast period, WealthInsight expects HNWIs to increase their level of investment in Europe to 43.9% of foreign HNWI assets by 2018, with investments increasing due to confidence in the European economy following the financial crisis.



Companies Mentioned



Mitsui UFJ Morgan Stanley PB

Mizuho Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial

Resona Holdings

Bank of Yokohama

Fukuoka Financial Group

Chiba Bank

Hokuhoku Financial Group



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/153486/challenges-and-opportunities-for-the-wealth-sector-in-japan-2014.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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