Challenges and Opportunities for the Wealth Sector in Mexico 2013 - New Study Released

New Financial Services market report from WealthInsight: "Challenges and Opportunities for the Wealth Sector in Mexico 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- This report is a thorough analysis of the Mexican Wealth Management and Private Banking sector and the opportunities and challenges that it faces.
Key Highlights
- There were approximately 145,000 HNWIs in Mexico at the end of 2012. These HNWIs held US$736 billion in wealth which equates to 43% of total individual wealth held in the country.
- Mexican HNWIs outperformed the worldwide HNWI average during the review period. Mexican HNWI numbers rose by 32% while worldwide HNWI volumes declined by 0.3%.
- The total number of Mexican HNWIs is forecast to grow by 47%, to reach over 213,000 in 2017. HNWI wealth will see a larger percentage increase, growing by 54% to reach US$1.1 trillion by 2017.
- According to WealthInsight, Mexican local private banking assets under management (AuM) totaled just over US$190 billion at the end of 2012.
- The top five private banks by local AuM are Banorte, Banamex (Citigroup), BBVA Bancomer, Santander and Scotiabank.
Scope
- Independent market sizing of Mexican HNWIs across five wealth bands
- Number of wealth managers in each city
- City wise ratings of wealth management saturation and potential
- Details of the development, challenges and opportunities for the Wealth Management and Private Banking sector in Mexico
- Size of the Mexican wealth management industry
- Largest domestic private banks by AuM
- Detailed wealth management and family office information
- Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Banorte, Banamex (Citigroup), Scotiabank, Santander Mexico, HSBC Mexico, Interacciones, Afirme, BBVA Bancomer, Casa de Bolsa, Corporativo GBM, Credit Suisse Mexico, Deutsche Bank Mexico, Grupo Financiero Multiv, Inbursa, Itau BBA, JP Morgan, UBS
