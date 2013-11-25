Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Challenges and Opportunities for the Wealth Sector in Peru 2013 market report to its offering

This report is a thorough analysis of Peru's Wealth Management and Private Banking sector, and the opportunities and challenges that it faces.



Scope

Independent market sizing of Peru HNWIs across five wealth bands

HNWI volume and wealth trends from 2008 to 2012

HNWI volume and wealth forecasts to 2017

HNWI and UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes

Number of UHNWIs in each state and all major cities

Fastest growing cities and states for UHNWIs (2008-2012)

Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth



Reasons to Buy

The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the database comprises dossiers on over 60,000 HNWIs from around the world.

The Intelligence Center also includes tracking of wealth and liquidity events as they happen and detailed profiles of major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each market.

With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.

Report includes comprehensive forecasts to 2017.



Key Highlights

At the end of 2012, there were just over 22,700 core millionaires in Peru, with a combined wealth of US$73 billion and an average wealth of US$3.2 million.

During the review period, the number of core HNWIs increased by 28.4% from 17,700 in 2008 to 22,700 in 2012.

According to WealthInsights projections, the number of core HNWIs in Peru will grow by 14% over the forecast period to reach over 27,000 by 2017.



Companies Mentioned



Banco de Crdito del Per

BBVA Continental

Scotiabank Per

Banco Internacional del Per Interbank

Banco de la Nacion

Banco Interamericano de Finanzas

Banco Financiero del Peru



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/146717/challenges-and-opportunities-for-the-wealth-sector-in-peru-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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