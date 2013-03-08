Challenges and Opportunities for the Wealth Sector in Russia New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- This report is a thorough analysis of the Russian Wealth Management and Private Banking sector, and the opportunities and challenges that it faces.



Scope

The report features:

- City wise ratings of wealth management saturation and potential

- Details of the development, challenges and opportunities of the Wealth Management and Private Banking sector in Russia

- Size of local wealth management industry

- Largest private banks in Russia by AuM

- Detailed wealth management and family office information

- Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth



Key Highlights

- As of 2011, there are just over 159,500 HNWIs in Russia, with a combined wealth of US$941 billion.

- The global private banking industry was estimated to have AuM of just over US$16.5 trillion in 2011. The Russian wealth management sector accounts for approximately US$65 billion of this, which equates to 7% of Russian HNWI wealth (US$941 billion).

- WealthInsight research shows that over 35% of Russian HNWI wealth was held offshore at the end of 2011.

- The current wealth management leaders in Russia are UBS and Credit Suisse with local AuM of US$15 billion and US$10 billion respectively. Other prominent foreign players include Pictet and Goldman Sachs.

- The leading locally based private banks are UFG Invest, Troika Dialog and Third Rome.



Companies Mentioned



UBS Credit Suisse Pictet Goldman UFG Invest Troika Dialog Third Rome Alfa Group Consortium URALSIB (121) MDM Private Bank Nationalny Kosmicheski Bank Finansovo-Promyshlennyi Bank MDM Private Bank ANO Breitenarbeit Chiron Capital Family Finance Office Fleming Family and Partners Naiman Trust Solutions Oracle Capital LLC River Management KS Capital Management, Inc. Laurus Solutions Nord Capital Colborne Financial Advisors



