"Challenges and Opportunities for the Wealth Sector in Switzerland" Published

New Financial Services market report from WealthInsight: "Challenges and Opportunities for the Wealth Sector in Switzerland"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/27/2012 -- This report is a thorough analysis of the Swiss Wealth Management and Private Banking sector, and the opportunities and challenges that it faces.
Key Highlights
- As of 2011, there are over 290,000 HNWIs in Switzerland, with a combined wealth of around US$1.3 trillion, accounting for roughly 60% of Switzerland's total wealth.
- The global private banking industry is estimated to have assets under management of just over US$16.5 trillion. The Swiss wealth management sector accounts for a high 17% of this, making it the second largest country by AuM after the United States. Offshore makes up the bulk of AuM with the other funds being sourced from local HNWIs.
Scope
The report features:
- Independent market sizing of Swiss HNWIs across five wealth bands
- Number of UHNWIs in each city
- City wise ratings of wealth management saturation and potential
- Details of the development, challenges and opportunities of the Wealth Management and Private Banking sector in Switzerland
- Detailed wealth management and family office information
- Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth
Companies Mentioned in this Report: UBS, Credit Suisse, Pictet & Cie., Julius Baer, Lombard Odier, Clariden Leu, EFG International, Banca Della, Union Bancaire, Sarasin, Zurcher, Vontobel, St Galler, Wegelin & Co., Dreyfus Sohne & Cie., Scobag, Mirabaud & Cie, Jacob Safra, Falcon, Syz & Co., HSBC, Credit Agricole, Coutts, BNP, Deutsche, JP Morgan, SG, LGT, Citibank, ABN Amro, Santander, Rothschild, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays Wealth, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley
