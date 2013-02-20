"Challenges and Opportunities for the Wealth Sector in the United States 2012" Published

New Financial Services market report from WealthInsight: "Challenges and Opportunities for the Wealth Sector in the United States 2012"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2013 -- This report is a thorough analysis of the US Wealth Management and Private Banking sector, and the opportunities and challenges that it faces.
Key Highlights
- The number of HNWIs in the United States decreased by 3.1% over the review period from 5.3 million HNWIs in 2007 to 5.1 million HNWIs in 2011.
- Over the forecast period, the total number of US HNWIs is forecast to grow by 19.4%, to reach 6.1 million in 2016.
- The global private banking industry was estimated to have AuM of just over US$19.3 trillion at the end of 2011. The US wealth management sector accounted for US$6.9 trillion of this, over a third of the global total.
- The US wealth management industry is likely to expand over the forecast period as HNWIs begin to keep more funds onshore.
Scope
The report features:
- Independent market sizing of US HNWIs across five wealth bands
- Number of wealth managers in each city
- City wise ratings of wealth management saturation and potential
- Details of the development, challenges and opportunities of the Wealth Management and Private Banking sector in the US
- Size of local wealth management industry
- Detailed wealth management and family office information
- Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth
Reasons to Purchase
- The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the Database comprises profiles on major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each country.
- The Wealth Insight Intelligence Center Database also includes up to one hundred data-points on over 100,000 HNWIs from around the world. With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, J.P. Morgan Private Bank, Citigroup Private Bank, Goldman Sachs Private Wealth Management, US. Trust, Bank of America Private Wealth Management, Northern Trust Wealth Management, BNY Mellon Wealth Management, Wells Fargo Private Bank, Key Private Bank, PNC Wealth Management, Alliance Bernstein Private Clients, Huntington Family Office, US Bancorp Wealth Management, City National Wealth Management, Fifth Third Private Bank, Wells Fargo Family Wealth, First Republic Private Wealth Management, Huntington Private Financial Group, The Commerce Trust Company
