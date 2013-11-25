Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Challenges and Opportunities for the Wealth Sector in the US 2013 market report to its offering

This report is a thorough analysis of US Wealth Management and Private Banking sector, and the opportunities and challenges that it faces.



Scope

Independent market sizing of the US HNWIs across five wealth bands

HNWI volume and wealth trends from 2008 to 2012

HNWI volume and wealth forecasts to 2017

HNWI and UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes

Number of UHNWIs in each state and all major cities

Fastest growing cities and states for UHNWIs (2008-2012)

Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth



Reasons to Buy

The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the database comprises dossiers on over 60,000 HNWIs from around the world.

The Intelligence Center also includes tracking of wealth and liquidity events as they happen and detailed profiles of major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each market.

With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.

Report includes comprehensive forecasts to 2017.



Key Highlights

In 2012, there were just over 5.8 million core millionaires in the US, with a combined wealth of US$15.5 trillion and an average wealth of US$2.7 million.

During the review period, the number of core HNWIs increased by 47% from 3.9 million in 2008 to 5.8 million in 2012.

According to WealthInsights projections, the number of core HNWIs in the US is expected to grow by 68% over the forecast period to reach 9.7 million by 2017.



Companies Mentioned



Morgan Stanley Wealth Management

Bank of America Merrill Lynch

JP Morgan Private Bank

Citigroup Private Bank

Goldman Sachs Private Wealth Management

Northern Trust Wealth Management

BNY Mellon Wealth Management

Wells Fargo Private Bank

US Bancorp Wealth Management

PNC Wealth Management



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/146709/challenges-and-opportunities-for-the-wealth-sector-in-the-us-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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