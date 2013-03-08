Challenges and Opportunities for the Wealth Sector in Turkey 2013 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- This report is a thorough analysis of the Turkish Wealth Management and Private Banking sector and the opportunities and challenges that it faces.



Scope

- Independent market sizing of Turkish HNWIs across five wealth bands

- Number of wealth managers in each city

- City wise ratings of wealth management saturation and potential

- Details of the development, challenges and opportunities of the Wealth Management and Private Banking sector in Turkey

- Size of the Turkish wealth management industry

- Detailed wealth management and family office information

- Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth



Reasons to Buy

- The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the Database comprises profiles on major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each country.

- The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database also includes up to one hundred data-points on over 100,000 HNWIs from around the world.

- With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.

- Report includes comprehensive forecasts to 2017.



Key Highlights

- There were just over 94,000 HNWIs in Turkey in 2012. These HNWIs held US$500 billion in wealth, which equates to 43% of total individual wealth held in the country.

- Turkish HNWIs outperformed the worldwide HNWI average during the review period – worldwide HNWI volumes decreased by 0.3% whilst Turkish HNWI numbers rose by 7.4%.

- In 2012, Turkish HNWI numbers rose by 23.2%, following a drop of 6.1% in 2011.

- Turkey is seen as a core emerging European wealth management market, after a decade of political stability and economic progress under the AKP government elevated Turkey’s position in the eyes of international investors and wealth managers.

- Investors from the Gulf region, Russia and former Turkic Republics account for a major share of the potential investor base.

- As of 2012, there are 28 private banks active in Turkey.

- The largest domestic private banks are Garanti and Yap? Kredi.



Companies Mentioned



Akbank Anadolubank Finansbank Garanti ??bank ?ekerbank TEB Ozel Tekstilbank Turkish Bank Turkland Bank Türk Ekonomi Bankas? Türkiye ?? Bankas? VakifBank Yap? Kredi Ziraat Bankas? Bank Mellat Citibank Denizbank (controlled by Sberbank) HSBC Bank ING Bank JPMorgan Chase Bank Société Générale WestLB AG Deniz Yatirim Ortakligi A? Asya Menkul Kiymetler Yatirim Ortakligi A? Euro Trend Yatirim Ortakligi A? Vakif Finansal Kiralama A?



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

http://www.reportstack.com/product/98012/challenges-and-opportunities-for-the-wealth-sector-in-turkey-2013.html