Challenges for Food Manufacturers Explored by TraceGains

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- TraceGains provides a solution for quality, purchasing, product development, and other departments at food manufacturers and food processors. Unlike manual, ERP, or traditional document systems, TraceGains extracts data from documents and automatically takes action. TraceGains is proven to empower people to quickly solve problems, speed internal and external audits, and accelerate continuous product improvement.



To explain a video was created and in five minutes explains the issues and considerations faced by food manufacturers from audits to FSMA (Food Safety Modernization Act). The video can be seen at http://www.tracegains.com/what-can-tracegains-do-for-me.html.



TraceGains (http://www.tracegains.com) is for quality, purchasing, product development, and other departments, that are burdened with manually managing suppliers and documents. Supplier documentation storage, whether in file cabinets or in digital formats, may satisfy regulatory retention requirements, but does little to systematically unlock the wealth of business, compliance, and regulatory information they contain and you require on a daily basis to operate successfully.



By automatically analyzing and scorecarding supplier-provided documentation as it is received—such as certificates of analysis, qualification questionnaires, audit documents and their results, certifications (Kosher, Organic, etc.), insurance certificates, allergen questionnaires, and other import requirements (COOL, C-TPAT, FSMA, GFSI), among others—TraceGains helps food and nutraceutical manufacturers and ingredient processors automate document management, meet regulatory and industry compliance requirements, identify best and worst suppliers, source better with less risk, automatically raise product quality, and painlessly perform or participate in audits, all without needing to involve the IT department to help with complex technology.



Some of the food industry categories which have observed significant benefits using TraceGains include baking mixes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, snack foods, confectionery, dairy, salad dressings, herbs & seasonings, flavors, dips, glazes & marinades, cheese processing and manufacturing, frozen foods, breakfast cereals, dietary supplements, Meals Ready to Eat (MREs), convenience foods, and restaurant chains.



About TraceGains, Inc.

TraceGains customers experience on average a 56% reduction in out-of-spec lot receipts, and a 20% reduction in attribute variability, resulting in enhanced continuous improvement, better performing ingredient and raw material inventory, improved cash flow, and long-term brand protection. Follow TraceGains on Twitter at @tracegains.



