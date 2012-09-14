Cham Paper Group Holding AG: Packaging Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report New report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2012 -- Synopsis: Cham Paper Group Holding AG: Packaging Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, business description, competitive benchmarking, SWOT analysis, Key Employees, key facts, information on products and services, key Employee biographies, details of locations and subsidiaries, plus information on key news events affecting the company.



Summary

Canadean's "Cham Paper Group Holding AG: Packaging Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report" is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Cham Paper Group Holding AG"



Canadean's "Cham Paper Group Holding AG: Packaging Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report" report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Canadean strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Cham Paper Group Holding AG" for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- Provides data on company financial performance and competitive benchmarking.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, prospects, key employees, locations and subsidiaries.



Reasons To Buy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "Cham Paper Group Holding AG"

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors’ businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Cham Paper Group Holding AG (Cham Paper Group) is focused on the manufacture and distribution of specialty papers. It produces specialty grade papers for flexible packaging, pressure-sensitive applications, technical-industrial processes, wallpaper manufacturing, graphical and for printing applications. Cham Paper Group's products are applicable in diverse markets including consumer goods, digital imaging sectors and industrial release across. The company principally operates through three manufacturing units: one in Switzerland and two in Italy operated through the subsidiaries - Cham Paper Group Schweiz AG and Cham Paper Group Italia S.p.A., respectively. It principally operates across Europe, the US and Asia. Cham Paper Group is headquartered in Cham, Switzerland.



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

http://www.reportstack.com/product/89023/cham-paper-group-holding-ag-packaging-company-profile-swot-and-financial-report.html