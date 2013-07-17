London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- From simple design consultations to full refurbishments, Chameleon Designs, now delivers bespoke interior designing, with a complete out of box creativity. The company is known for their customized solutions keeping the clients’ requirement and needs in mind. The company being London's top Interior Designers, uses and utilizes only those products with either low or reduced environmental impact. With over a decade of designing experience, the company is considered a trusted name, which offers services to residential and commercial clients.



Talking about its services, one of the representatives at Chameleon Designs stated, “We create dynamic interiors by skillfully combining architecture and interior design to produce individual and timeless interiors. At Chameleon Designs, we know how to add genuine value. Our philosophy is to always work with the clients, listen to what they are trying to achieve with the space and to not always think of the obvious solution. We at Chameleon Designs always try to think out of box solutions and always try to deliver something different, something unique to our clients. ”



The company delivers its products and services in numerous places like Kent, Essex and Surrey. It also undertakes projects within the Home Counties and has successfully served many of its clients in London and Greater London. Clients can get to know about its recent updates through its social media pages, available in leading social networking sites like Facebook, Twitter and many more to name.



About Chameleon Designs

Found by Emile Azan, Based in London and South East London, Chameleon Designs, a leading Interior Designers London offers a combination of strong dynamic design and creative skills, combined with strong business experience, ensuring every project delivered on time and all according to the budget. Chameleon Designs is a London interior design company producing individual and responsible solutions for residential and commercial environments. The Company aims to ensure peerless project co-ordination and exceeding all the clients' expectations in design, innovation and level of service.



