Champagne and Issues Bubbling Under the Surface - New Market Report Now Available

New Beverages market report from Euromonitor International: "Champagne and Issues Bubbling Under the Surface"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2012 -- Champagne's direct correlation to economic dynamics has historically proven to be a double-edged sword. The category mirrors the state of economies and, at the same time, its narrow focus on Western markets increases downside risks in the case of a crisis. As dark clouds of fresh financial turmoil are gathering, will champagne's sparkle shield the category from a perfect storm of extreme discounting, other sparkling wine's cannibalising advance and the Champagne region's traditionalism?
Euromonitor International's Champagne and Issues Bubbling Under the Surface global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Alcoholic Drinks market in both the off-trade and the on-trade, it highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces.
Product coverage: Beer, Cider/Perry, RTDs/High-Strength Premixes, Spirits, Wine.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
