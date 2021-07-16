Champignon Brands Inc. (OTC:SHRMF) Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2021 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term investors in shares of Champignon Brands Inc. (OTC: SHRMF) concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of Champignon Brands Inc. was announced.



Investors who are current long term investors in Champignon Brands Inc. (OTC: SHRMF) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in OTC: SHRMF stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Champignon Brands Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in OTC: SHRMF stocks, concerns whether certain Champignon Brands directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit. According to that complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California the plaintiff alleges that, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Champignon Brands Inc. had undisclosed material weaknesses and insufficient financial controls, that Champignon Brands Inc's previously issued financial statements were false and unreliable, that Champignon Brands Inc's earlier reported financial statements would need to be restated, that Champignon Brands Inc's acquisitions involved an undisclosed related party, that as a result of the foregoing and subsequent reporting delays and issues, the British Columbia Securities Commission would suspend Champignon's from trading, and that as a result, defendants' statements about Champignon's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times



Those who purchased shares of Champignon Brands Inc. (OTC: SHRMF) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



