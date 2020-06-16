Champion Adds Two New UltraFleet® Diesel Engine Oils

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/16/2020 -- The new robust Champion 15w40 and 10w30 UltraFleet® Synthetic-Blend CK-4 series engine oils are designed to provide industry-leading performance to meet the needs of the next generation of heavy-duty engines. Increased power density, reduced oil volume and extended drain intervals place unique demands on engine oils to control oxidation by-products, sludge and deposits. Due to higher shear stress and lower viscosity minimums for engine oils; only oils with the highest wear protection and viscosity stability can maximize the performance and life of advanced diesel engines.



Champion UltraFleet® 15w40 and 10w30 Synthetic Blend CK-4 Oils Meet or Exceed the Following Specifications: API CK-4, CJ-4, CI-4 Plus / ACEA E7-12, E9-12 / JASO DH-2 / Volvo VDS-4.5, VDS-4 / Cummins CES 20086, CES 20081 / Detroit Diesel DFS93K218 / Detroit Diesel DFS93K222 / Ford WSS-M2C171-F1 / Mack EO-O Premium Plus / Renault VI RLD-3 / CAT ECF-3



Part# 4159N 1 Gal. 15W-40 CK-4 Diesel Engine Oil

Part# 4159AN 55 Gal. 15W-40 CK-4 Diesel Engine Oil

Part# 4161N 1 Gal. 10W-30 CK-4 Diesel Engine Oil

Part# 4161AN 55 Gal. 10W-30 CK-4 Diesel Engine Oil



Champion Diesel Oils are formulated with workhorse performance additives, superior protection, advanced polymer technology, and high TBN, supported by a robust-formulations using full synthetic base stocks, a synthetic blend mix, or a conventional base stock. In addition, Champion Diesel Engine Oil delivers unmatched high temperature film strength and lubricity protection, has the muscle to combat oil shear, maximizes and sustains cylinder compression, fuel economy, and is proven to increase or maintain engine horse power and torque.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 64 years. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the diesel pick-ups, automotive, racing, heavy truck, agricultural, commercial, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about Champion Diesel Engine Oil contact your nearest Champion distributor, or call Champion at 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO 64735 or go to http://www.championbrands.com