Champion Announces New Full-Synthetic 15W-50 Racing Motor Oil

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2013 -- Champion’s 15W-50 Racing Oil utilizes a premium ZDDP anti-wear protection package, which contains a unique balance of chemistry including high levels of zinc and phosphorus. This specialized full synthetic racing oil is also designed to increase horsepower and torque, resist the thinning effects of fuel dilution, and is highly resistant to evaporative losses, thus reducing oil consumption. These low rates of oil consumption allow oil to flow freely without significant “boil-off” thickening to ensure dependable viscosity, engine lubrication and protection.



Champion’s 15W-50 Racing Oil seals out rust, neutralize acids, and resist foaming. Rust inhibition is especially important for engines subject to frequent short-run operations or extended periods of storage. Acid neutralization protects engines from damage caused by corrosive by-products of combustion. Foam resistance ensures protection against the metal-to-metal contact and wear that occurs when air is trapped in oil. Plus Champion’s proprietary TVS Polymer Technology adheres to metal parts for maximum film strength under the harshest of racing conditions.



In addition, Champion’s 15W-50 Racing Oil is formulated specifically for friction reduction, to significantly reduce operating temperatures, and to prevent the forming sludge, varnish, deposits or acids.



Champion’s 15W-50 Racing Oil part #4309 is available in 12 quart/case lots, 5 gallon containers, 55 gallon drums and 275 gallon totes. http://www.championbrands.com/qr/qrfullsynth15w50page.htm



About Champion Oil

Champion Oil is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 55 years. Champion also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about Champion’s “Purpose-Built” full synthetic 15W-50 racing oil, contact your nearest Champion distributor, or call Champion at 800-821-5693. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to ChampionsUseChampion.com



