Champion Announces New Low-Ash 15w-40 Synthetic CNG Engine Oil

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2013 -- Specifically designed to be used with vehicles powered by Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), Liquid Natural Gas (LNG) or Propane, the 15w-40 multi-grade viscosity has reduced ash content and is engineered for longevity and durability.



Other features of Champion’s new oil include: superior valve recession protection, low oil consumption, piston deposit control, good TBN retention, shear stability, enhanced valve train wear protection, excellent cold start protection, designed to control and reduce pre-ignition, advanced oxidation control, long life, and low exhaust emissions.



The Champion Low-Ash 15w-40 Synthetic CNG Engine Oil is available in 5-gallon pails, 55-gallon drums and 330-gallon totes.



About Champion Oil

Champion Oil is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 55 years. Champion also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about contact your nearest Champion distributor, or call Champion at 800-821-5693. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to ChampionBrands.com