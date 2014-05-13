Champion Appoints Brian Scheetz as Strategic Territory Sales Manager

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- Mr. Scheetz is a professional sales and marketing associate who recently served as a regional developmental manager for the world’s 3rd largest retailer. Prior to honing his skill set in sales related customer solutions, Brian was a professional baseball player with the Texas Rangers. Today, he still finds time to do some coaching and technical assistance and teaching to young and upcoming players. Brian, who is married, resides in Kansas City with his wife and four children.



“It is extremely important for Champion Oil to identify a partner that shares the same goals and has the ability to provide our customers with first class service and technical support,” said Karl Dedolph, Director at Champion. “Brian Scheetz clearly fits the stringent criteria we identified to promote our Commercial and Industrial product line and effectively will move our business forward in this key strategic Midwest market.”



Dedolph added, “Champion welcomes Mr. Scheetz to our Technical Sales and Service team. He will help us to achieve our goals and we look forward to his contribution in our growing lubricant company”.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 55 years. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the automotive, racing, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about Champion, contact your nearest Champion distributor, or call Champion at 800-821-5693 or 660-885-8151. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to http://www.championbrands.com