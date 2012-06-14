Champion Blue Flame and DPPI to Attend "Thunder in Muncie"

Nashville, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2012 -- Diesel Performance Parts, INC. (DPPI) is one of the nation’s largest diesel performance warehouse distributors of Champion Blue Flame® Diesel Performance Motor Oils. With over 33 years of diesel aftermarket product experience, DPPI is a premier supplier for Dodge, Ford and GM diesel truck aftermarket parts, as well as products for class 6, 7 & 8 trucks, medium-duty trucks, and off-road heavy-duty. http://www.dieselperformanceparts.com



With their warehouse located in Nashville, Tennessee, most customers can receive deliveries within two days or less. DPPI also ships diesel performance parts Internationally. Utilizing in-house technical service, toll-free order lines and a multi-million dollar inventory, DPPI guarantees the right components for all diesel enthusiasts. Contact DPPI at 866-455-7788 at http://www.dieselperformanceparts.com



National Association of Diesel Motorsports (NADM), established in 2007, is the only sanctioning body for diesels that promotes all diesel motorsports associations, clubs and events. Diesel Motorsports holds over 70 diesel events around the country each year while also building a membership that offers benefits for business members as well as fans with diesel drag racing, sled pulling, and Dyno competitions. Diesel Motorsports events are all about diesels including a large Vendor Alley at each event. http://www.dieselmotorsports.us



Champion Brands Blue Flame® Performance Diesel Motor Oils are formulated with workhorse performance additives, superior protection, advanced polymer technology, and high TBN, supported by a carrier blend of synthetic and conventional base fluids. In addition, Champion Brands Blue Flame® Diesel Motor Oil delivers unmatched high temperature film strength and lubricity protection, has the muscle to combat oil shear, maximizes and sustains cylinder compression, and is proven to increase engine horse power and torque.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 55 years. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about the Champion Blue Flame® Performance Diesel Motor Oil contact your nearest Champion distributor, or call Champion at 800-821-5693 or 660-885-8151. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to http://ChampionsUseChampion.com.