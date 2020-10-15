Champion Blue Flame Blog Offers Product Discounts for Diesel Enthusiasts

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2020 -- Champion's Blue Flame Blog aims to establish itself as a vital resource for diesel performance enthusiasts by becoming a hub connecting enthusiasts to other digital platforms such as Diesel Forums, Press Releases, Email, Web Sites, RSS Feeds and other social media platforms. www.blueflamediesel.com



The Blue Flame Diesel Blog also has links that provide real time information on such subjects as diesel fuel prices, truck stop locations, technical information, torque specs, how to become a Champion Oil distributor, real time crude oil prices, diesel seminars, and on-line purchases. https://www.blueflamediesel.com



Blue Flame Diesel Engine Oils are formulated with workhorse high-zinc performance additives, superior protection, advanced polymer technology, and high TBN, supported by a carrier blend of synthetic fluids.



In addition, Blue Flame Diesel Engine Oils deliver unmatched high temperature film strength and lubricity protection, with the muscle to combat oil shear and maximize sustained cylinder compression. They are proven to increase engine horse power and torque. https://theblueflameblogger.blogspot.com/



Champion Blue Flame Diesel Engine Oils are purpose built for extreme protection and performance. https://www.championbrands.com/diesel-engine-oils/



About Champion Oil (a.k.a. Champion Brands, LLC)

Champion Oil (a.k.a. Champion Brands, LLC) is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about Champion contact your nearest Champion Distributor or call Champion at 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.championbrands.com