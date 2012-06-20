Champion Blue Flame "Classic" Motor Oils Now Available at Truck Source Diesel (TSD) in San Antonio, TX

Clonton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2012 -- Truck Source Diesel, a recognized leader in aftermarket diesel product sales, is located at 4404 IH 35 North Ste 102, San Antonio, TX 78218. Contact them at 210-654-6767 or line at http://www.trucksourcediesel.com



Champion “Classic” Blue Flame Performance Diesel Oil is a unique synthetic blend 15W-40 diesel engine oil that combines workhorse high-zinc performance additives, superior protection, advanced polymer technology, and high TBN, supported by a carrier blend of synthetic and conventional base fluids.



Performance diesel owners have reported decreased cylinder, cam, and bearing wear in their early model engines, especially in competition diesel engines. Development of this oil included attention to the concentration and synergistic behavior of anti-wear and detergent additives in an effort to obtain more robust protection at high temperature and heavy load.



