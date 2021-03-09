Champion Blue Flame Diesel Engine Oil Recommended for Limited-Edition Shelby F-250 Super Baja Pick-Up

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/09/2021 -- "We deigned the Shelby F-250 Super Baja pickup to perform under extreme conditions, both on and off-road," said Gary Patterson, president of Shelby American. "With 6.7-liter V8 Power Stroke Turbo Diesel churning out 475-horsepower and 1,050 pound-feet of torque, the truck can really fly. For such an aggressive application, we recommend using Champion's Blue Flame 15w40 CK4/SN Performance Diesel Engine Oil."



Built for Shelby in Elkhart, Indiana, by Tuscany Motor Co., and in Las Vegas by the Shelby American team, the trucks will be sold at select Ford dealers in the U.S. Each will be documented in the official Shelby Registry. Production will be limited to only 250 vehicles.



Blue Flame Diesel Engine Oils are formulated with workhorse high-zinc performance additives, superior protection, advanced polymer technology, and high TBN, supported by a carrier blend of synthetic fluids. The Shelby F-250 Super Baja needs a total of 13 quarts, of oil including the capacity of the oil filter.



In addition, Blue Flame Diesel Engine Oils deliver unmatched high temperature film strength and lubricity protection, with the muscle to combat oil shear and maximize sustained cylinder compression. They also inhibit oxidation, corrosive acids, sludge and varnish build-up.



These robust performance oils keep diesel engines going longer by reducing soot-induced engine wear, controlling abrasive soot contamination and preventing high temperature corrosion, even while allowing for improved fuel economy and lower total cost of ownership. They are proven to increase engine horse power and torque. https://www.championbrands.com/diesel-engine-oils/



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 65 years. Champion Brands, LLC also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets.